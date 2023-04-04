Fastjet launches flights to Kariba, Hwange

Africa Moyo in KARIBA

Low cost airline, Fastjet has launched flights into Kariba and Hwange, in a move expected to improve accessibility of the tourist destinations.

Two separate flights left Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport today, with one flying to Hwange and the other to Kariba.

The main celebrations were held in Kariba.

Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, was on the flight from Harare to Kariba.

The maiden flight, which left Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport shortly after 9am, touched down at Kariba Airport just before 10am.

A number of people including Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Permanent Secretary Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, Senator James Gumpo and tour operators, were on hand to welcome the flight.

The traditional water canon salute was also done, amid ululation and whistling, both outside and inside the aircraft.

Nyamhunga No.1 Government Primary School learners provided entertainment.

Tour operators have welcomed the coming of Fastjet, saying it will improve destination accessibility.

It takes up to five hours to drive to Kariba but it takes 50 minutes by air, a development set see more tourists visiting the area.