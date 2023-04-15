Gokwe Nembudziya polls going on peacefully

Voters wait their turn to cast their vote in Gokwe Nembudziya.

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

Zanu-PF supporters from Gokwe Nembudziya came out in their thousands to cast their vote and have their voices heard in a re-run primary election today.

By 7 am today, long and winding queues were witnessed at most of the polling stations.

“Last time I came around 10 am and had to vote around 2 pm so today I decided to be an early bird so that I cast my vote early,” said Mrs Revai Ronika.

Incumbant Member of Parliament for the area, Cde Justice Wadyajena lost in the first election to Cde Flora Buka but raised complaints of voting irregularities forcing the re-run.

Politburo member and Zanu-PF Secretary for Health Dr Douglas Mombeshora who is leading the team observing the elections said the polls were going on peacefully.

“We are very happy that the people came out in their numbers and they are voting peacefully, this shows that the revolutionary party has grown of age,” he said.

He said even the international community was observing the peace prevailing in the voting process.

Dr Mombeshora said there were some few areas where there was a low turn out due to funerals in the area.

“We have toured the various polling stations and we are happy with the prevailing peace. In areas where there was a low turnout, there were funerals but we have been informed that soon after the burials, people will go and vote,” said Cde Mombeshora .

Results are expected to be out by 6pm.