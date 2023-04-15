Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa is the guest of honour at Platinum FM launched

Provincial and commercial radio station Platinum FM, formally known as Nyaminyami FM, is being launched today in Chinhoyi.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa is the guest of honour at one of the major milestones in Government’s quest to open the airwaves.

Nyaminyami FM was launched in Kariba in 2016 and now moves to Chinhoyi where it has morphed into Platinum FM.

It takes a provincial hue, championing social, economic and cultural development at the heart of Mashonaland West province in Chinhoyi.

Zimpapers board chairman Mr Tommy Sithole said the move from Kariba was aimed at spreading the station’s reach.

Much of the signal, said Mr Sithole, was not reaching the majority of the people owing to the terrain in Kariba and Hurungwe districts.

Dignitaries at the launch include Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Information permanent secretary Mr Nick Mangwana, Zimpapers chief executive officer Mr Pikirayi Deketeke among others.