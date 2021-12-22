GMB announces 2021/22 pre-planting producer prices

Elita Chikwati

Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Grain Marketing Board has announced pre-planting producer prices for 2022 intake season with the maize producer price set at $58 553 per tonne.

GMB has been buying grain at $32 000 per tonne during the 2021 marketing season.

In a press release, GMB chief executive, Mr Rockie Mutenha confirmed the increase in producer prices.

“GMB is advising farmers of the following 2022 Intake Season pre-planting producer prices per tonne.

“Maize $58 553.25 per tonne, traditional grains $70 263.90 per tonne, soyabean $125 530.17 per tonne and sunflower $150 686.20 per tonne,” said Mr Mutenha.

Last season, the pre-planting producer price for traditional grains was pegged at $38 000 per tonne while soyabeans pre-planting price is pegged at $48 000 per tonne.