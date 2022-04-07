GMB acquires grain driers

The depots with driers or soon to have them include: Concession, Banket, Lions Den, Karoi, Aspindale, Murehwa, Norton, Chegutu, Kwekwe, Bulawayo, Middle Sabi and Marondera.

Elita Chikwati-Senior Agriculture Reporter

The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has installed dryers at seven depots so far, with four more to come by month end, so delivered grain that does not meet the low required moisture levels can still be accepted with post-harvest losses in stored grain now severely reduced.

Although April 1 marked the beginning of the season, GMB is yet to start receiving grain from farmers as the company was conducting stock take .

The dryers will help farmers to harvest their crops and plant winter crops, but still attain the moisture content required by the GMB.

The dryers are being installed at depots with silos and in high maize and wheat producing areas.

The depots with driers or soon to have them include: Concession, Banket, Lions Den, Karoi, Aspindale, Murehwa, Norton, Chegutu, Kwekwe, Bulawayo, Middle Sabi and Marondera.

GMB acting chief executive Mr Clemence Guta yesterday was expecting grain deliveries to start starting yesterday.

“GMB will be paying $58 553,25 for every tonne of maize delivered as announced in December last year. Traditional grains will be paid $70 263,90 per tonne, soya beans $125 530,17 per tonne and sunflower $150 682’20 per tonne.

Mr Guta said the parastatal was ready to buy 1,5 million tonnes of grain from farmers for stocks but this year was not aware of the final estimated figure as the second and final crop assessment was not yet out.

“Since production was affected by a prolonged dry spell in the middle of the season we await to hear the results of the second crop assessment to figure out how much of local maize can we expect to buy from farmers.

“If the numbers are low the GMB is also mandated to import grain on behalf of Government to assure food security,” he said.

Farmers planted 1 903 669 hectares of maize, 344 842ha of sorghum, 157 635ha pearl millet, 23 938ha finger millet, 17 318ha of sunflower and 61 961ha of soyabean.

The 2021/22 season was marked by a false start to the season in some areas of the country, a late onset of the season in others and in most areas unevenly distributed rainfall both in space and time.