Global acclaim for Zim Air Ambulance services

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

A local Air Ambulances services company has been nominated among three finalists by the International Travel and Health Insurance Journal (ITIJ) for the Global Air Ambulance Company of the year 2022 award, a development that places Zimbabwe’s health delivery system high up there.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, yesterday congratulated ACE Air and Ambulance for their nomination into the ITIJ finals together with an American and Turkish company.

ACE Air and Ambulance’s nomination this year becomes its second in five years, after being previously nominated for the same award in 2017.

The winner of the award that focuses on surpassing global service excellence, showcasing distinction and innovation, is expected to be announced in Athens, Greece on October 27.

Zimbabwe’s health system is being configured towards the attainment of best international practices.

At the core of the vision, private sector buy-in is being prioritised to speed up the attainment of an upper middle income society by 2030.

VP Chiwenga commended the services provided by ACE Air and Ambulance.

“As Government, we urge our emergency and ambulance services to comply with international standards,” said VP Chiwenga.

“I am glad that Ace Air and Ambulance is accredited by the leading Aeromedical Accreditation Institute, the European Aero-Medical Institute (EURAMI).

“EURAMI is a strong advocate for excellence among aeromedical transport providers in the world and has developed standards and promotes best practices in the fields of medical evacuation, air rescue, and contingency planning. ACE Air and Ambulance is one of three companies in Africa to hold this accreditation.”

VP Chiwenga urged the company and other players in the industry to continue maintaining the highest level of standards.

The Ministry of Health, he said, has a vision to accelerate the improvement of the quality of life for all Zimbabweans in line with Vision 2030.

“I am persuaded that these results and the transformation we want to see happening in the health sector require dedication by all Zimbabweans. “I am firmly persuaded that we are on the right trajectory.

“Our vision is to bring world-class healthcare to all the people, across the length and breadth of this great country. The Second Republic promises to leave no one and no place behind,” said VP Chiwenga.

Despite the economic challenges, the Government has constructed and completed several health facilities across the country and equipped them fully with modern equipment.

VP Chiwenga said the Government was also seized with addressing the conditions of service for health workers to reduce the rate of turnover.

Added VP Chiwenga: “My ministry recognises Emergency Medical Services as an integral component of quality health care service.

“This has never been more important than now, at a time when we have witnessed an increase in road traffic accidents and needless loss of lives.”

To this end, the Government has availed 62 ambulances and distributed them to various health facilities, 32 of the ambulances have state-of-the-art intensive care units.

VP Chiwenga took the opportunity to commend the emergency services for swiftly responding to the Nyanga Bus accident that claimed six Tynwald High School learners recently after the school bus veered off the road and overturned.

ACE Air Ambulance Services chairman Mr Patrick Mavros commended the Second Republic for creating a conducive environment for private companies to thrive.

“The result of this public-private-partnership has allowed departments to function professionally at the highest international level.

“This nomination is a shining example to us all of what leadership and enthusiastic citizens of the Second Republic of Zimbabwe which calls for progression (and) participation,” said Mr Mavros.