  • Today Tue, 05 Mar 2024

Glen View man killed during a beer-drinking spree

Glen View man killed during a beer-drinking spree

Crime Reporter

A 33-year-old man was fatally assaulted by six unknown assailants during a beer-drinking spree at Glen View 4 Shopping Centre in Harare, last night.

The victim, Geodricks Mushonga, had an argument over an undisclosed matter with the suspects before he was killed.

Mushonga’s body was later found lying in a pool of blood at a nearby bus terminus with a deep cut at the back of the head.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they have since launched a manhunt for the suspects who are still at large.

“Police in Glenview are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Glenview 4 Shopping Centre, Harare, on March 4, 2024, in which Geodricks Mushonga aged 33 died. The victim was allegedly assaulted by six unidentified male suspects during a beer-drinking spree following an argument over an undisclosed matter.

“The body of the victim was later found lying in a pool of blood at a nearby bus terminus with a deep cut at the back of the head. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Robbers get away with US$25 000 in Ruwa Crime & Courts

    Robbers get away with US$25 000 in Ruwa

    Crime Reporter Five robbers raided a house in Zimre Park yesterday after disguising themselves as TelOne employees to gain entry into the victim’s yard before stealing US$25 000 cash. The robbers who were armed with a pistol, used a ladder to gain entry before attacking the victim. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey