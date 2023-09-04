Glen View Home Industry complex goes up in flames again

A fire rescue team was seen putting out an inferno at Glen View Home Industry Complex where traders were left counting their losses in Harare yesterday. —Picture: Memory Mangombe

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Hundreds of informal traders at Glen View 8 home industry complex have been left stranded after their wares worth millions of dollars were severely damaged or destroyed by a fire which broke out in the early hours of yesterday.

The fire destroyed furniture, including beds, compressors, kitchen cupboards, tables, lounge suites and wardrobes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, with traders giving different explanations ranging from an electrical fault to suspected foul play.

When The Herald visited the scene early yesterday morning, traders were busy removing property from the smouldering complex, while scores of residents from the neighbourhood were watching, with some taking photographs and recording videos using their mobile phones.

One of the fire tenders deployed to battle the fire was still at the scene mid-morning for a mop-up while visibly shaken traders were milling around trying to evaluate their losses.

Other traders were already putting up new structures, ready to continue with their work.

“I am in deep pain. I don’t have any comment for now,” said Ms Melinda Chipunza who was battling to hold back tears.

Another trader, Mr Malvin Kanyasa was also still in shock.

“I am at a loss for words. We lost everything and I personally lost things worth approximately US$700. We had four sets of sofas and kitchen units which were completely destroyed,” Mr Kanyasa said.

When the complex started burning, one of the traders Mr Gwinyai Machikiza of Churu Farm was promptly informed but there was nothing he could do.

“At around 2am, I was informed that the complex was on fire, but there was absolutely nothing I could do because I had no transport. I had to come early this morning and everything is gone,” he said.

Another trader who preferred to be called Mai Two was worried that the incident occurred just before the reopening of schools.

“My children will be going back to school. Tell me what I am going to do about their schools fees which I raise from this business,” she said.

Zanu PF shadow MP for Glen View North Constituency Cde Tumelo Zamanga said a fire guard had been made around the complex as a precaution but the fire appeared to have started inside the complex.

“We set up a fire guard but it’s believed that the fire originated inside the complex,” he said.

“We’ve contacted the relevant authorities, and soon after the inauguration of President Mnangagwa tomorrow (today), we will meet with Government representatives to discuss the next steps.”

The flames also partially damaged the recently commissioned Presidential solarised borehole and left water tanks hanging precariously, but it was put out before it affected solar panels.

A contractor who is spearheading the Presidential Borehole Scheme Mr Tempter Tungwarara said the CCC-led council had rejected a good proposal that was going to change the face Glen View home industry.

“The proposal was to set up a model home industry with Dubai standards with ablution facilities and a canteen,” Mr Tungwarara said. “Each carpenter was to get a modern workshop and equipment to do their work. This has proved that CCC does not care about the welfare of the traders.”