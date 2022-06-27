Germany based Zimbabwean entrepreneur nominated for top award

Herald Reporter

A Zimbabwean based in Germany has been nominated for a top award in the European country, the best African business or entrepreneur of the year category.

Mr Kumbirai Chipadza the founder and chief executive of DeutshConnect has been nominated for the prestigious award which is meant to appreciate and encourage Africans who excel in different fields and are making a positive contribution to the German society.

The awards are being organised by the Afronews ((afronews.de) -Ortel Mobile African Community in Germany Awards (2022).

They also recognise the good work done by African organisations/associations and businesses to promote a positive image of Africa and Africans, facilitate integration of Africans in Germany, promote business opportunities and international cooperation between Germany and African countries.

In an interview from his base, Mr Chipadza said he was grateful for the honour.

“I have passion for connecting Africans with Germans. My mission involves fostering an eco-friendly, sustainable and fair business ecosystem between Africa and Germany using innovative technologies and empowering young people.

Mr Chipadza said after watching the opportunities presented to start-ups and entrepreneurs in Germany as well as the Marshall Plan for Africa by the German government in 2017 he then founded DeutschConnect.

He said its purpose is to provide information, knowledge sharing and consultancy on both the African and German ends and create sustainable businesses, investments and partnerships which are fair and equitable.

Mr Chipadza said at DeutschConnect they offer partnerships with Africans seeking business opportunities in Germany.

He was chosen as one of the 40 African and German young business leaders to accelerate economic cooperation between Africa and Germany through the #AGYLE21 Programme by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation (BMZ).

He signed deals for sole distribution in Africa with Liquisto to create market linkages in Africa for German Industrial equipment and machinery and with Chainmaker for German anti-snoring devices.