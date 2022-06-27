Ellis retains Triathlon Zimbabwe presidency

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe’s 34th annual general meeting held on Sunday saw most of the executive board members retaining their positions for the 2022-2023 season.

The meeting was held at Borrowdale Brooke with members voting for the executive board and tour committee for the 2022-2023 season.

David Ellis retained the presidency and will be deputised by Pamela Fulton.

Tim Major is the treasurer and Murray Smith is the fourth member.

Marlise Van As is the tour chair/manager and Keith Taylor is the tour treasurer.

The new executive board is expected to appoint the secretary general, selection committee, development commission, technical commission, schools commission and athletes commission soon.