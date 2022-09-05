Germany acting like ‘enemy’ of Russia — Medvedev

Berlin has declared a “hybrid war” against Moscow by supplying Kiev with arms, the former Russian leader believes Berlin has no right to criticize Moscow over its decision to suspend gas exports through the Nord Stream pipeline, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has said. He added that Germany itself is acting like Russia’s “enemy.”

Germany “has imposed sanctions against Russia and its citizens,” Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post on Sunday, adding that Berlin also “supplies Ukraine with lethal arms used against our armed forces.” Such actions amount to nothing less than a “hybrid war,” the ex-president said.

The comment came in response to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had earlier said Berlin no longer sees Moscow as a reliable oil and gas supplier. “Russia is no longer a reliable energy partner,” the chancellor told a news conference as he announced additional measures worth €65 billion ($64.7 billion) aimed at protecting German consumers and businesses from soaring inflation caused by the energy crisis.

Berlin’s move came as Russian state energy giant Gazprom announced it would indefinitely suspend gas transit through the Nord Stream pipeline, citing technical issues caused by Western sanctions. The EU has accused Russia of weaponizing its energy exports.

Germany has supported Kiev since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in late February.

It has sent Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, and Gepard anti-aircraft gun tanks to Ukraine, along with a range of other weapons. — BigNewsNetwork