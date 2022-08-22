Gems up against Botswana this afternoon

Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S senior national netball team get their campaign at the World Cup qualifiers underway this afternoon when they face Botswana in their first Pool A game, in Pretoria, South Africa.

The match is at 1pm.

Captain Felisitus Kwangwa will lead the side as they seek qualification to next year’s World Cup. She teams up with goal keeper Tanaka Makusha in defence.

Australia-based goal shooter Joice Takaidza will lead the attack together with Tafadzwa Matura, who is playing goal attack.

Zimbabwe are banking on Takaidza’s experience. She was one of the outstanding players at the 2019 World Cup in Liverpool.

A win in their opening encounter will be key for their campaign.

However, they should not expect an easy game as Botswana are looking at redeeming themselves after losing their opening encounter to South Africa on Sunday.

They lost 37-60.

Gems manager Agnes Chiroodza said the team has settled well and they are raring to go.

Starting Seven: Tanaka Makusha, Felisitus Kwangwa, Claris Kwaramba, Nicole Muzanenhamo, Beaula Hlungwani, Tafadzwa Matura, Joice Takaidza.

Bench: Sharon Bwanali, Ursula Ndlovu, Nobukhosi Ndlovu, Elizabeth Mushore, Priscilla Ndlovu.