22 Aug, 2022 - 15:08 0 Views
0 Comments
GreenFuel move to within a point of PSL promotion

The Herald

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

WHILE Sheasham secured promotion into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on the final day of the intriguing Central Region Division One Soccer League, Eastern Region leaders GreenFuel moved to within a point of coronation with a win at Pro Melfort on Saturday.

Although second-placed Mutare City notched a 2-1 win over rivals Buffaloes on Sunday, it appears the Lloyd Mutasa charges are cruising all the way to the top-flight.

With 11 points above Mutare City and a massive goal difference, GreenFuel will all but secure their promotion if they avoid defeat at home on Saturday.

The Lowveld side are already in a celebration mood especially after putting Pro Melfort to the guillotine with a comprehensive 3-0 win on Saturday.

