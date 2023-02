Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior netball team is scheduled to regroup this coming weekend for their build-up to the 2023 World Cup.

The squad is expected to troop into camp at Girls High School on February 26.

Zimbabwe Netball Association president Letitia Chipandu confirmed the development and said they will be in camp for a month.

The World Cup is due to take place in Cape Town, South Africa from July 28 to August 6.