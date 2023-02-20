President speaks on drugs

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Government will soon review the law on dangerous drugs so that stiffer penalties will deter the vice, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said parents have an active role to ensure that their children desist from taking drugs and if they could not control their children they should report them to law enforcement agencies to nip the problem in the bud.

President Mnangagwa said this on Sunday in Ethiopia during a wide-ranging interview with Zimbabwean journalists where he was attending an African Union summit.

His comments come as Zimbabwe is commemorating Youth Day tomorrow in Lupane, Matabeleland North province whose theme centres on the drug abuse scourge.

“As you may be aware, we have recently moved in on dealing with the question of drugs among the youths. I have instructed the police that anybody found drunk anywhere must be picked up and arrested and tell us where he got the drugs. We are asking all institutions in the country churches and schools where ever you find people dealing with drugs or young people using drugs they must be arrested and make sure we protect our young people from drugs,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We also think the parents must take responsibility if they are unable to control their children they must report to the police what is happening because that will save their children. We are going to be harsh in dealing with this issue especially those that bring the drugs into the country,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We may, down the line, look at the sentencing of drug peddlers and increase the sentence.”