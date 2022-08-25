Gems suffer first defeat

Grace Chingoma-Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe senior national netball team, the Gems, suffered their first defeat at the ongoing Netball World Cup African Qualifiers when they lost 68-47 to hosts South Africa in Pretoria this afternoon.

The Gems had managed three victories against Botswana, Namibia and Tanzania.

But they found the going tough against the highly-ranked South Africans and were no match for the Spar Proteas.

Zimbabwe finished as the second best team in their pool and the hosts South Africa, unbeaten in all the four games, top the pool.

The Gems will meet Pool B winner while South Africa will meet Pool B runners-up in the semi-finals.

Pool B is made up of Malawi, Kenya, Eswatini and Zambia.

Both teams will know their semi-final opponents after the game between Malawi and Zambia.

The match is currently underway.