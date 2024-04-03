Fugitive Gweru murder suspect expected in the country today

Crime Reporter

FUGITIVE Gweru murder suspect Peter Dube, wanted by police for allegedly shooting three people dead and injuring his second wife in 2021, following a misunderstanding on allegations of adultery is expected to be extradited to the country today.

Dube who has been on the run was arrested in Mozambique after being deported from Ireland where he had gone into hiding.

He fled Zimbabwe in 2021 and settled in the European country after he allegedly shot and killed two people before injuring another in Gweru.

He was later arrested for violating immigration laws in Ireland, where he avoided deportation to Zimbabwe after claiming to be a Mozambican citizen named Armando Quenete Muchanga.

He was later deported to the neighbouring country.

Dube, who was a car dealer in Gweru, allegedly shot Shelton Chinhango and his wife’s best friend Gamuchirai Mudungwe.

He then allegedly turned the gun on his second wife Nyasha Nharingo’s sister, Nyaradzo.

After the incident, Dube reportedly fled to South Africa, before relocating to Eswatini, where he changed his identity to Xolile Mtsali.

From Eswatini, he travelled to Ireland, where he sought asylum.

He was then arrested in Ireland last June after The Sunday Mail published an exposé on how he escaped from Zimbabwe after allegedly committing the crime.

On the fateful day, April 23, 2021, Dube approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer — who was seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru’s central business district (CBD), where she lived.

He fatally shot Shelton at close range and turned the gun on his second wife’s best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he shot in the chest.

She died instantly.

He went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo.

The two sisters were rushed to hospital, where Nyaradzo died on admission.

It is believed Dube and Nyasha had a long-standing dispute, with the former convinced that she was cheating on him.