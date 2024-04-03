Bridge gap between research, practical application

Sifelani Tsiko in Kwekwe

Local researchers should disseminate and share their study findings to improve the quality of life of Zimbabweans.

This was said by Mrs Marcia Nyanda who is the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

In a speech read on her behalf by Rtd Col Altar Nyahunda at a Research Council of Zimbabwe research results dissemination ceremony, she said research and innovation was instrumental in addressing the day-to-day challenges facing Zimbabweans.

“The Government recognises the immense value of investing in research and development,” Mrs Nyanda said.

“Research that is undertaken and shelved is of minimal value to the country. The country expects the outcomes of all research endeavours to be effectively communicated, shared and utilised for the betterment of our Zimbabwean society.”

The International Development Research Centre (IDRC) partnered with the RCZ through the Science Granting Council Initiative (SGCI) to fund seven Zimbabwean research projects covering agricultural biotechnology and mining technology.

At least two of the research projects are now at the commercialisation stage, a milestone for the country’s research outputs.

“Research results dissemination serves as a vital link between the world of academia and the realms of policy and practice,” said Mrs Nyanda.

“lt is through this process that the gap between scientific knowledge and its practical application is bridged.”

Sharing research findings, she said, empowers decision makers, policymakers and stakeholders with information to make evidence based decision that shape the country ‘s future.

Speaking at the same event RCZ manager research control and coordination, Dr Timothy Marango said research based policies play a crucial role in the attainment of Vision 2030.

“Let us recognise that research is not complete until its findings reach those who can benefit from them,” he said.

“Dissemination serves as the vital link that transforms data into actionable insights. It is through dissemination that our collective efforts bear fruit, impacting policies, practices and the lives of individuals and communities.”

Results of the seven research projects were implemented during the SGCI Phase 2 programme from 2021 to 2023.

The projects were managed and implemented in collaboration with the National Commission of Science and Technology of Malawi and the Botswana Digital and Innovation Hub (BDIH).

The SGCI aims to strengthen the capacities of funding agencies in Africa to support research and evidence based policies.

A total of 17 African countries, including Zimbabwe, are participating in the SGCI programme.

This initiative was building up on Phase One of SGCI’s objective of seeking to strengthen the capacities of Science Granting Councils (SGCs) in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) to support research and evidence-based policies that will contribute to socio-economic development.

Zimbabwe contributes 1 percent of its total GDP towards research and development.

The Government sees research as a vehicle for the country’s modernisation and industrialisation drive anchored on the Zimbabwe’s Education 5.0 policy.