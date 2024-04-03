President Mnangagwa declares drought state of disaster

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today declared the 2023-2024 agricultural season State of National Disaster following the El Nino-induced subdued rainfall pattern which resulted in food deficit in many areas leaving most families in need of food aid.

The declaration of State of National Disaster will trigger resource mobilisation efforts on a huge scale targeting all stakeholders that include those in the diaspora, the United Nations family, the international community, the private sector among others.

Addressing journalists at State House in Harare this morning, President Mnangagwa said at least 2,7 million were expected to be food insecure.

“The current agricultural season of 2023 to 2024 has not performed according to expectations due to the El Nino induced drought. As a result, more than 80 percent of our country received below normal rainfall,” he said.

“The country had put a total of 1 728 897 hectares under maize crop and other cereals. Ordinarily this would have guaranteed a bountiful harvest. Further worsening the situation characterised by poor rainfall was the outbreak of Fall Army Worm across the country,”

Consequently, said President Mnangagwa, he had seen it appropriate to invoke Section 27 (1) of the Civil Protection Act to declare a state of national disaster.

“By this declaration, I also call upon all Zimbabweans of goodwill, including those in the diaspora, the international community, United Nations Agency, Development and Humanitarian partners, international financial institutions, the private sector, churches and other faith based organisations, as well as individuals to generously donate towards ameliorating this State of National Disaster,” said President Mnangagwa.