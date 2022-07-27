Fuel prices drop

Fuel prices drop

The Herald

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

The price of petrol has been reduced from US1,70 to USD ($)1.61 per litre for petrol.

According to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, the maximum price of diesel is now US$1.76, down from US$1,80 per litre.

While retailers can charge less than the ZERA prices they are forbidden to charge more.

Fuel prices have recently been rising across the world due to supply interruptions caused by the geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe where Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

