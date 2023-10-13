  • Today Fri, 13 Oct 2023

Fr Oskar Wermter dies

Rejoice Makoni
Herald Correspondent

Catholic priest, Father Oskar Wermter (81) has died.

He died on Thursday morning at Richartz House in Harare.

In a statement, the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe (VMCZ) board chair Mr Alec Muchadehama said:

“Father Wermter served on the VMCZ board at its inception in 2009, and sat on the board until he stepped down in 2013. He served with distinction in the board’s training and fundraising committees. Father Wermter was born in Eastern Germany, and came to Zimbabwe in 1966, and has been working in Zimbabwe ever since. The VMCZ board extends condolences to Father Wermter’s family and those close to him on this sad loss.”

