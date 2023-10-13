President Mnangagwa to cap BUSE graduands

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa, who is the Vice Chancellor of all State Universities is today expected to cap 2 349 graduands at the Bindura University of Science Education’s (BUSE) 22nd graduation ceremony.

Among the graduands are two doctorates, 32 post-graduates, 337 masters, 1 730 undergraduates and 247 diplomas.

The faculties at BUSE are Science Education, Science and Engineering, Agric and Environmental Science, Graduate School of Business, Commerce and Social Sciences and Humanities.