  • Today Fri, 13 Oct 2023

President Mnangagwa to cap BUSE graduands

Blessings Chidakwa
Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa, who is the Vice Chancellor of all State Universities is today expected to cap 2 349 graduands at the Bindura University of Science Education’s (BUSE) 22nd graduation ceremony.

Among the graduands are two doctorates, 32 post-graduates, 337 masters, 1 730 undergraduates and 247 diplomas.

The faculties at BUSE are Science Education, Science and Engineering, Agric and Environmental Science, Graduate School of Business, Commerce and Social Sciences and Humanities.

