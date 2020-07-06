Breaking News
Four perish in horror kombi crash

06 Jul, 2020 - 00:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Four perish in horror kombi crash File pic

The Herald

Herald Reporter

Four people died and 13 others were injured when a Harare-bound kombi collided with a lorry near Waddilove Mission School in Marondera yesterday.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident to ZBC News.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the accident occurred after the kombi, which was carrying 13 passengers, collided head-on with a lorry.

The deceased were taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary, while the injured were being treated at the same health centre.

Of the 13 injured, six were said to be in critical condition at Marondera Hospital.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged transport operators to comply with Covid-19 lockdown regulations as the kombi was not contracted to Zupco.

