Four perish in crash

Crime Reporter

FOUR people, including a haulage truck driver, were killed while eight others were injured when the truck was involved in a head-on collision with an Iveco omnibus between Chivhu and Mvuma, along the Harare-Masvingo Road early this morning.

The accident occurred between 2am and 4am.

The omnibus was on its way from Beitbridge Border Post heading towards Harare, while the haulage truck was heading towards the opposite direction when tragedy struck.

The haulage truck reportedly rammed into a stationary tipper truck which had developed a mechanical fault which made it swerve into the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in the head-on collision.

Four people died on the spot, while eight others were seriously injured.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said more details will be released soon.