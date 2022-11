Victor Maphosa Mash East Bureau

Police are investigating a case where four men believed to be foreigners were yesterday found dead and their bodies dumped a few metres from Harare-Nyamapanda highway near Mudzi.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the finding adding that the four could have died due to suffocation while they were being transported in a container.

He said ZRP is now engaging Interpol on the matter.