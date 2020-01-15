Former top cop convicted of bigamy

Breaking News
Anthrax cases on the rise in Bikita

Anthrax cases on the rise in Bikita

The number of cattle that have succumbed from Anthrax attack in Bikita in Masvingo province has risen to 40 from 24 ...

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

FORMER Chief Superintendent and Police Officer Commanding  Criminal Investigation Department Drugs Section, Luckson Mukwazhi, will perform 315 hours of unpaid work at Mabelreign Police Station after he was convicted of legally marrying two wives at different occasions.

He was being charged with bigamy.

Mukwazhi, who is now employed by a private security company, was initially slapped with a year behind bars when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Victoria Mashamba, who suspended three months of his jail term for three years.

Magistrate Mashamba suspended the three months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

The remaining nine months were set aside on condition that he performs community service.

He was convicted on his own plea after wedding Joice Marufu without cancelling his marriage with Winnie Njanji.

Ms Flossy Jambanja prosecuted.

