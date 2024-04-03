Former NSSA director, Murewa arrested

Former Director of Investment for the National Security Authority (NSSA), Brian Murewa

Crime Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested the former Director of Investment for the National Security Authority (NSSA), Brian Murewa, on allegations of fraud.

Murewa, who has been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his Borrowdale home in Harare.

The former director is alleged to have misrepresented that the price of a guest house purchased by NSSA in Kariba was US$240 000 when, in fact, the purchase price for the property was US$215 000.

He allegedly converted the US$25 000 balance to his personal use.

He will appear in court tomorrow.