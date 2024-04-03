Foreign Affairs Minister to host Second Diaspora Investment Conference

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava will next week host the Second Diaspora Investment Conference and Homecoming Event in Masvingo.

Ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Michael Mukura confirmed the event in a statement this Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that the Honourable Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, will host the Second Diaspora Investment Conference and Homecoming Event at the Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo, from 11 to 13 April 2024.

“The Conference, that is hosted in hybrid format, and running under the theme: “Celebrating Diaspora Participation Through a Mutually Beneficial Partnership for National Development and Sustained Economic Growth”, provides an interactive platform for the Government, Members of the Zimbabwe Diaspora Community, and other stakeholders to deliberate on investment opportunities available for uptake by the Diaspora and how they can contribute towards the attainment of Vision 2030,” he said.

Mr Mukura said participants to the conference will include representatives of Zimbabwean diaspora associations, members of the Zimbabwe diaspora community, Government ministries, provincial leadership, departments and agencies mandated with engaging the Diaspora in national development initiatives, as well as the private sector.