  • Today Wed, 03 Apr 2024

Foreign Affairs Minister to host Second Diaspora Investment Conference

Foreign Affairs Minister to host Second Diaspora Investment Conference Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava will next week host the Second Diaspora Investment Conference and Homecoming Event in Masvingo.

Ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Michael Mukura confirmed the event in a statement this Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to advise that the Honourable Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, will host the Second Diaspora Investment Conference and Homecoming Event at the Great Zimbabwe Hotel in Masvingo, from 11 to 13 April 2024.

“The Conference, that is hosted in hybrid format, and running under the theme: “Celebrating Diaspora Participation Through a Mutually Beneficial Partnership for National Development and Sustained Economic Growth”, provides an interactive platform for the Government, Members of the Zimbabwe Diaspora Community, and other stakeholders to deliberate on investment opportunities available for uptake by the Diaspora and how they can contribute towards the attainment of Vision 2030,” he said.

Mr Mukura said participants to the conference will include representatives of Zimbabwean diaspora associations, members of the Zimbabwe diaspora community, Government ministries, provincial leadership, departments and agencies mandated with engaging the Diaspora in national development initiatives, as well as the private sector.

You Might Also Like

/
  • President Mnangagwa meets PAP president ... National

    President Mnangagwa meets PAP president ...

    Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter President Mnangagwa has today met incoming Pan African Parliament president Chief Fortune Charumbira who was recently re-elected to be at the helm of the continental legislative assembly.   Chief Charumbira won the right to represent the Southern Africa regional caucus which currently holds the presidency in a tightly contested poll where […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey