Former liberation movements resolute against neo-colonialism

Speaking at the meeting, Zanu PF secretary general and chairman of the FLMSA, Cde Obert Mpofu, said it was no secret that the movements were under siege from detractors who wished to sow seeds of division. But the solidarity and revolutionary bonds that tied all sister parties together should be unbreakable. “We are the parties that were instrumental in ending the subjugation of our people by the imperialists and bringing independence to our countries. It was a collective effort and we should always act as a collective,” said Cde Mpofu.

Leonard Ncube and Joseph Madzimure in VICTORIA FALLS

FORMER Liberation Movements of Southern Africa have been warned to jealously guard their countries’ independence and to remain wary of Western powers that are keen to interfere in the domestic affairs of developing states.

The United States, the United Kingdom and their European allies have been especially blamed for attempting to use non-governmental organisations and some opposition parties to further their neo-colonial agenda.

Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa, which include Zanu PF, South Africa’s ANC, Tanzania’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi, Mozambique’s Frelimo, People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), Namibia’s South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) and the Botswana Democratic Party, have been urged to stay united and act as a bulwark against imperialism.

The parties are holding the 11th meeting of their secretary generals and wings in Victoria Falls with some Zanu PF Politburo members in attendance. The last such conference was held in 2019 in Victoria Falls where resolutions were made on ideological impartation, establishment of a permanent secretariat of the liberation movements, continuing the anti-sanctions lobby, the need to subdue the scourge of Afrophobia and the outright fight against neo-imperialism.

The conference started yesterday with a moment of silence in memory of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob, who died last month.

“We are but wary of their shenanigans, hence the Former Liberation Movements of Southern Africa should stand firm and continue strengthening their bond in defence of our liberation gains.

“We should be wary of the hidden hand of our detractors who have attacked the liberation movements with the aim of dividing us. Our detractors from the West have contaminated the world with their holier-than-thou approach and are at the forefront of igniting endless wars as part of their nefarious agenda. We must remain vigilant from such manoeuvres and remain united,” he said.

No divisions would succeed as what bound FLMSA was more than what could separate them.

Cde Mpofu said former liberation movements would forge ahead with finishing the work of realising the dreams of Pan-Africanism, as espoused by the continent’s icons such as Kwame Nkrumah and using the ideology set forth by Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, one of the pioneer African nationalists.

To avoid infiltration and remain united, the former liberation movements had committed to meeting regularly with plans in place to ensure that Heads of State also met regularly.

Cde Mpofu said since their last meeting in 2019, some remarkable progress had been achieved, including completion of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania, while works on the Museum of African Liberation in Zimbabwe had commenced with the assistance of China.

“The events of the past few years have shown that there is an urgent need for us to meet on a more regular basis to share experiences. We risk being infiltrated if we are apart for too long and if we do not stand together as a unit,” he said.

“We should constantly meet and chart ways of ensuring that the gains of independence, which we all fought for, are not lost. Our meeting should also focus on sharing notes and experiences on how we can thwart the machinations of our detractors.”

The meeting is being held under the theme: “Unity, collaboration and defence of our liberation gains against neo-colonialism.”

Cde Mpofu said only those with a true conviction to stand with the truth and a strong moral obligation for justice would make a difference in this world.

Turning to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Cde Mpofu applauded South Africa for its triumph at the International Court of Justice but noted that Israel had defied the court’s judgment and continues with its onslaught against innocent civilians.

He said the world was not for bullies anymore and bullies should be reprimanded.

With South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia set to hold elections this year, Cde Mpofu said they should draw lessons from Zanu PF, which emerged victorious in harmonised elections in August 2023 despite attempts by detractors to discredit the poll outcome.

“My party Zanu PF and our President and First Secretary Cde Mnangagwa resoundingly won the August 2023 harmonised elections, hence the election subject matter has been closed.

“We are now looking forward to the upcoming elections in South Africa, Tanzania, Mozambique and Namibia and we are confident that ANC, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, FRELIMO and SWAPO will emerge victorious. Winning is indeed entrenched in our DNA.

“As you may be aware, the opposition aligned and Western sponsored media has been on a crusade to discredit the great works being done by us for the benefit of our people. It is such actions that we should be wary of and remain united. In that same vein, we should stand in solidarity with Cuba, Palestine and the people of the Saharawi Republic,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, ANC secretary general, Cde Fikile Mbalula, said revolutionary parties need to be firm and stand for what is right.

SWAPO Secretary General Cde Sophia Shaningwa Swapo said it is time to groom the younger generation on how they can defend the independence that Africa enjoys today.

“They should take over the responsibility so that when we retire we will be confident that our countries are safe,” he said.

Zanu PF Treasury General Cde Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu PF Secretary for External Affairs Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa and Secretary for War veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya also attended the meeting.