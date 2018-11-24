Forex allocations for pharmaceutical retailers

Paidamoyo Chipunza Senior Health Reporter

Government will prioritise foreign currency allocations to wholesalers and retailers accepting all forms of payment at the expense of those demanding foreign currency payments only, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has said.

In an interview following continued defiance by pharmaceutical wholesalers and retailers on pricing of products, Dr Moyo said so far PCD Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd has agreed to sell its stock to retailers using Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

Dr Moyo said following PCD pharmaceuticals’ gesture, Government then compiled a list of retailers accessing medications from the wholesaler and will be following on these retailers to monitor their pricing.

“We have since received a list of retailers who are accessing medicines from PCD and every day we are receiving reports from our people on the ground on how each retailer is pricing their products,” said Dr Moyo.

He said Government also appreciates that some retailers are getting products from more than one wholesaler but maintained that products purchased through RTGS must not be charged in foreign currency only.

Dr Moyo said those found demanding US dollar only will not get priority on allocations from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

He said Government will however not revoke their licences because the US dollar is still legal tender in the country.

“We cannot revoke their licences because our economy is multi-currency but what we have then done is to ensure that whenever foreign currency is available, priority will be given to those accepting all currencies,” said Dr Moyo.

Dr Moyo said Government will continue appealing to both wholesalers and retailers to accept all forms of payment and Government will allocate foreign currency as and when it’s available.

Most retail pharmacies have adopted a three tier pricing system where clients paying with US dollar have an advantage compared to those buying with bond notes or electronic payments.

Prices increase depending with the form of payment one is using, yet the US dollar is only available on the black market further pushing access to healthcare beyond the reach of many.