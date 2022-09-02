Forecast gives farmers ray of hope

The latest seasonal forecast from the Meteorological Services Department has predicted normal to above normal rains

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

FARMERS hope they will produce a good harvest following the latest seasonal forecast from the Meteorological Services Department which is predicting normal to above normal rains across the country.

The department said although there are chances of normal to below normal rainfall in regions two and three at the very start of the season, the outlook is generally positive for the Zimbabwean farmer.

Already maize farmers are busy preparing land for the next season while tobacco farmers with supplementary irrigation are in the fields planting the crop.

Farmers who spoke to The Herald said they are excited at this year’s prospects. Mrs Thandiwe Munyanyi said weather patterns are crucial as they guide farmers on what to grow.

“We are delighted because these are the weather patterns that have always brought us good harvests. This is critical for our country because food security is an important part of our lives, we must stock up our reserves.

“In doing so, we must remember that agriculture forms the bedrock of Zimbabwe’s economy.

“We should diversify to ensure food security. Traditional crops can also perform better than maize even under drought,” said Mrs Munyanyi, a farmer from Zvimba.

Another farmer from Darwendale, Mr Tapiwa Maroto said if farmers get inputs on time there is a probability that the country will record a bumper harvest.

A farmer from Lower Gweru, Mr Pauro Musipa said he was expecting a huge yield and appealed to the Government to lease more land to those with potential.

“We are glad that we are going to receive good rains. This season is good for us. We are optimistic of a bumper harvest. Personally, I thank the Second Republic for supporting the agriculture sector,” he said.

Mrs Monica Maware, an A1 farmer in Banket, said: “We appeal to authorities to bring Command Agriculture inputs timeously so that farmers plant on time. We are looking forward to a bumper harvest this season”.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers must prepare adequately for the forthcoming cropping season and take advantage of the expected good rains to maximise production and boost their incomes. Doing that will also increase harvests and give Zimbabwe food self-sufficiency.

“Farmers must adequately prepare so that they produce good results. Inputs should be secured. The season is a good one considering that we have been assured of good rains.

“I urge farmers to seek advice from professional people so that we make informed decisions and work towards attaining a bumper harvest or a good yield. Early preparations are very crucial in farming,” Dr Makombe said.

National food self-sufficiency is a key goal of the Government’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1, which identifies food security and nutrition as key drivers of economic revival.

This year the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme will be extended to 3,5 million households, including a special smaller pack for 500 000 urban farmers. Government has already released $20 billion towards the goal.

This year’s target means an additional 1,2 million households will benefit from the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, after 2,3 million households participated last year.