Florists in outstanding exhibition

Mrs Moras Flight (in blue), Hans Wolbert(without hat), Isabel Bandason(in African prints) and other florists during the rare plants spring show organised by the Aloe, Cactus and Succulent Society of Zimbabwe in Harare yesterday. —- Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Home and Garden Writer

Dozens of florists gathered to exhibit their best plants at a Rare Plant Spring Show organised by The Aloe, Cactus and Succulent Society of Zimbabwe in Harare this week.

The event was held at 62 Broadlands Rd, Emerald Hill, Harare only for the members.

The Aloe, Cactus and Succulent Society of Zimbabwe’s aim is to promote gardening in Zimbabwe. This is their second exhibition and they are hoping to have a bigger event next year.

Aloe, Cactus and Succulent Society of Zimbabwe, a non-profit organisation, was established on March 30 1969, concerned with the enjoyment, preservation, conservation and popularisation of aloes, cacti, succulents, cycads and palms.

In an interview, the organisation’s Chairman Hans Wolbert said the event was aimed at trying to create interest, promote water work gardens and to create membership.

“It is a learning process. We are here to teach each other how to grow, decorate, display to attract people,” said Wolbert.

There are 13 classes or categories of how they design their plants. These include Bromeliacese, Dracaenaceae and Agavaceace among others. There are various medical plants that are used as herbs to cure diseases.

Plants like Aloe Vera, which is a succulent plant species of the genus.

Aloe is cultivated for agricultural and medicinal uses. It reduces dental plaque, reduces constipation and improves skin and prevents wrinkles.

In an interview, one of the winners in the class nine category, Tinashe Chipakato indicated that the main idea is to choose a style that attracts people.

He won the price in the mini garden category, were he decorated a spectacular attraction.

“It is about how plants can be decorated in a way to attract people. Group of flowers are put in one place to achieve a great look,” said Chipakato. Isabel Bandason, who is one of the club members indicated that researches are being done to see what some of these plants can be used for.

“We get signals from the shapes and colours of these plants,” she said.

“Stapila, a plant known as Nyakadombo, after a research, was proven to cure stomach problems in babies.”

She further indicated that people are being ignorant over the herbs, but even the medicines we buy in pharmacies are made from these plants.

Many plants are being discovered and they are trying to make it an event where large audience participate.