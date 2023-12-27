  • Today Wed, 27 Dec 2023

Five perish in Harare-Mutare road accident

Andrew Muvishi

Mashonaland East Correspondent

At least five people have died while several others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident involving a bus, haulage truck and a Mercedes Benz vehicle along the Harare-Mutare road.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirm a fatal accident along Harare-Mutare road near Diggleford Primary School. The accident involved a bus, haulage truck and a Mercedes Benz vehicle.

“We are still gathering full information as our officers are on the ground, but what we can confirm is that we have five bodies that have been retrieved from the bus.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said the fire brigade is on the scene going through some of the wreckage so that police will have access to the bus and retrieve injured passengers.

“We are yet to ascertain the total number of passengers who were on the bus.”

