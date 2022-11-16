First Lady’s Iranian trip unlocks opportunities for women, youths

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa delivers her presentation during a meeting with presidents of top Iranian universities in Tehran, Iran recently

Tendai Rupapa

Senior Reporter

NOTHING warms a mother’s heart like arriving home from a long trip with enough goodies for her expectant children.

Such was the feeling First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa had when she returned from a week-long tour of Iran with “goodies” covering the needs of her children from academically gifted but underprivileged children who got scholarships through her Angel of Hope Foundation while there was still something for many more children.

Amai Mnangagwa unlocked empowerment projects focusing on mainly women and youths from agriculture to mining, tourism and pharmaceuticals.

To add icing to her children’s cake, she signed a code with her Iranian counterpart which will help in ensuring the girl child competes qualitatively in a world dominated by men.

Dr Mnangagwa was in the Islamic Republic of Iran at the invitation of the country’s First Lady Dr Jamileh Sadat Alam Alhoda in recognition of her philanthropic work and to discuss possible areas of cooperation.

The two First Ladies signed a Code of Conduct of the International Union of Influencer Ladies with the aim of becoming committed and united in building a world in which maternal affections and glory of womanhood have given a new meaning to human lives and brought about passion for living.

The union, whose motto is “to a world brimful of exaltation and justice”, was formed to embark on a change-seeking movement of women and owes nothing to any cliché or any predetermined pattern.

“However, having in mind the historical, cultural and social differences of countries and relying upon the strength of maternal wishes, it will strive for the creation of best possible life and the brightest future with the succour of the Almighty God.

“In our view, women are life-giving and the pivot for the flourishing of families and the centre for the progress of the society and have this intrinsic artistry to serve as both the role models and produce more, provided that they reckon their own pure nature and the achievements of the exalted civilisations and the teachings of the divine religions and refrain from being oppressive or accepting any oppression,” the code of understanding reads.

The First Ladies said in their opinion and despite the circumstances of life, women had what it takes to lead families and their societies towards the values of dedicated human beings and activate them on the path of progress and sublimation.

“This union respects all the values and the high human principles which underpin worthy societies, strengthen coordination and solidarity amongst its members, defends the human dignity of women and the standing in families and appreciates distinct views and strives for the divine promotion and the development of the societal responsibilities of women in various realms and fields.

“We as the members of the International Union of Influencer Ladies are fully committed to utilise all the capabilities for supporting constructive changes in our societies at economic, social and political levels with our unity and expansion of joint endeavours to inspire all the women and children of the world with hope,” the Code further read.

This comes as Dr Mnangagwa met with Dr Alam Alhoda and as mothers of their nations, exchanged notes on various issues including education, health, women empowerment, gender equality and efforts to curb gender-based violence (GBV).

Dr Alamolhoda was elated by the First Lady’s visit to Iran and indicated that there is potential for them to cooperate for the betterment of women and enhance the work Amai Mnangagwa is doing through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

Several presidents of top Iranian universities also expressed willingness to partner the First Lady’s foundation and offered scholarships for the benefit of vulnerable but academically gifted children.

Dr Mnangagwa also had an interface with Iranian Vice President for Family and Women Affairs Dr Ensieh Khazali and her delegation comprising women in the private and public sector.

The sister organisations and corporates in Iran said they were ready to work with her in traversing the country advocating programmes that help educate women to realise their empowerment goals.

“I have asked my friends and colleagues including those from my department to be here and discuss different issues with you so that we have a concrete outcome and agreement on the empowerment of women and the girl child in Zimbabwe,” Dr Khazali said.

The Iran Tobacco Company wants to be involved in tobacco production and processing on Zimbabwean soil thus setting up factories and warehouses in the country.

The majority of workers in the Iranian tobacco fields are women because of cultural reasons that women do work in areas with less labour.

They said when they start business with Zimbabwe, they will prioritise women as is the case in Iran where the rice and tobacco industries are mainly about women.

The women are involved in peak labour demand activities such as harvesting, curing, sorting and processing of the tobacco into by-products.

The proposed cooperation dovetails Dr Mnangagwa’s passion to economically empower the country’s citizenry, especially women and youths in the march towards the attainment of an upper middle-income status by 2030.

Chief executives of Iranian firms also had a round table with Dr Mnangagwa and her delegation where they also expressed their readiness to cooperate with Zimbabwe in mining, agriculture, energy, tourism and health sectors.

The firms will pay a reciprocal visit to Zimbabwe and see for themselves the opportunities which will also benefit Zimbabweans in many ways.

“You just give us the road map, method and modality of the co-operation. Designate the path for us and we are ready to go,” the firms said.

Zimbabwe’s Acting Ambassador to Iran, Mr Never Mutizwa, concurred that the First Lady had a fruitful visit to the Islamic Republic.

“First and foremost, let me express my appreciation for having her visit here at the invitation of her counterpart the First Lady of the Islamic Republic of Iran to share experiences in managing their philanthropic work in their respective countries.

“We view the visit as an eye-opener as they shared these experiences on how to manage families, how to manage the girl child and how to approach issues related to marginalised communities. This to me as an official of the embassy was significant. The results there from are also telling,” he said.

Amai Mnangagwa was offered scholarships which will benefit academically-gifted children from humble backgrounds who could not afford to pay fees on their own.

The scholarships were offered to her Angel of Hope Foundation by presidents of Tehran-based universities in a development that will benefit both the foundation and the nation of Zimbabwe.

As the mother of the nation, Dr Mnangagwa is concerned with everything that entails social and economic development of the society of Zimbabwe.

Over and above her engagements with women’s organisations, and the Vice President of Women and family affairs were fruitful.

Her visit was key towards the creation of employment and sought to find synergies between Angel of Hope Foundation and Iranian organisations carrying out philanthropic work in the same manner that Angel of Hope does.

It also sought synergies with private sector companies who support such kind of activities and they were invited of course to do joint ventures of various manner that would benefit marginalised communities in Zimbabwe.

The First Lady had in her entourage, officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to try and help explore the conditions in those sectors for purposes of supporting development in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, the visit showed, has a lot to learn from Iran which has developed knowledge-based industries which are highly competitive.

“Iran is one of the countries that have developed knowledge-based industries that are quite competitive to the rest of the world. Sharing experiences with them, like the First Lady has promoted, engage and build some plants in Zimbabwe this will definitely benefit our youths through creation of employment.

“The Iranians are more than ready to share their expertise with Zimbabweans in various fields and I believe that the visit of Her Excellency gives Zimbabwe this opportunity of opening up space for our people to learn from the Iranians,” he said.

The Zimbabwean delegation also visited the Iran Tobacco Company which is willing to cooperate with Zimbabwe in the production of leaf tobacco in Zimbabwe through contract farming.

Iran also boasts a very large pharmaceutical industry which was well-exposed.

The industry there produces generic drugs and engaging the Iranians would be beneficial.

There was also good news for the mining sector.

The Iranians were clear that they have equipment which was suitable for small-scale miners and this includes water pumps, generators and compressors, among an assortment of their machinery and this will benefit mainly women and youths in mining.

The First Lady’s quest to ensure the country succeeds on many fronts is well encapsulated in the outcome of her week-long Iranian visit.