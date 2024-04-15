First Lady’s Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba goes international

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa interacts with girls from different countries, imparting to them Zimbabwean traditional values, norms and culture during her educative Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba programme in Victoria Falls on Saturday

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

FIRST Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme has charmed young people from across the world after she took the programme to the National Junior Councils’ Annual Conference where she counselled youth to stay true to their values.

The National Junior Councils Association of Zimbabwe held its 9th National Junior Councillors’ Conference in Victoria Falls last week.

For the first time, the conference attracted international delegates from South Korea, Namibia and Zambia who marvelled at the work that the mother of the nation is doing.

In particular, young people were elated by how Dr Mnangagwa is grounded in the country’s traditional norms and values and her vision for the future that is guided by active participation of all ages.

Upon arrival at the venue, Amai Mnangagwa toured exhibition stands where men and women displayed various kinds of materials, artefacts and a variety of traditional foods and indigenous fruits.

She patiently visited all the stands and had brief chit-chat sessions with the exhibitors who explained how they were making their foodstuffs or materials, while she also explained to them how some of the items are made.

To spice up the event and show her support, the First Lady also bought some of the artefacts from some of the exhibitors.

After the tour, she went into ‘nhanga’ with the girls, including foreign delegates and some elderly women while boys went to their ‘gota’ where traditional chiefs and local elders took turns to teach them about cultural values and norms.

Girls, among them one from South Korea, prepare Zimbabwean traditional dishes during Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls

Boys and girls were taught various duties they are expected to undertake at home and how to conduct themselves to become responsible citizens who are morally upright.

There is a generational gap with regards to upholding of cultural values and morals, hence the First Lady’s intervention and educative teachings.

Some parents have neglected their parental duty of teaching cultural values to their children some of whom have resorted to drug and substance abuse and early indulgence in immoral behaviour.

The participants commended the First Lady for giving them hope in life, saying her programme should be taken to other countries to restore Pan-Africanism and identity.

“Today we had great teachings from Her Excellency, the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa,” said Fisabo Mapalo, junior mayor for Walvis Bay in Namibia who was representing her country.

“Her Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme is quite informative, especially the fact that she is bringing back and upholding the Zimbabwean culture and not letting Western culture take over.

“I would definitely want her to come to Namibia to implement this because I think it’s vital for each and everyone to know their heritage and where they are coming from so that when they go to Western countries they don’t throw away their culture in favour of new culture,” said the young leader.

“So, I would like to thank Her Excellency for her encouragement as she spoke to us like her own children. It’s something we want our country, Namibia, to do. As teenagers we grasp certain things very fast and getting back to our culture should be something we are taught at a young age.”

Boys being taught how to construct a goats pen during Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme in Victoria Falls.— Pictures: Obey Sibanda

The young people said learning about their own history was critical as opposed to embracing Western narratives that do not benefit Africa at large. They said such programmes provide them with vast knowledge and enables them to speak proudly about Pan-Africanism.

“As Africans we have neglected our morals and adopted western cultures as we have let so many things go in society, which I think Amai Mnangagwa is teaching in Zimbabwe and I would love Namibia to implement that so that we can go back to the roots and stop relying on the western world,” Mapalo added.

Representing South Korea, Mr Simon Yang who is country director of International Youth Fellowship in Zimbabwe, said they wished the First Lady could be invited to help implement such programmes in other countries.

“From this amazing event and with the presence of the First Lady, we have learnt something very significant and only if we can take these lessons even to South Korea,” he said.

“She asked junior councillors to speak out to fight against drug and substance abuse. We loved the programme seeing our elders teaching kids about inheritance and the history of culture to be shared because without history, culture and tradition, there is no future in the country.

“We are happy that as a country we were also able to learn a lot and we would love to invite the First Lady of Zimbabwe to South Korea.

“South Korea respects tradition and culture and we greatly appreciate the programme by the First Lady of Zimbabwe. We say thank you to Amai,” said Mr Yang.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Winston Chitando interacts with boys imparting traditional values and norms during Gota/Nhanga/ixhiba organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls

He said it would be an honour if the First Lady comes to South Korea when the country hosts the Korea Africa Summit.

“That would be an opportunity for her to meet her counterpart and share notes about her programme,” said the youth.

Jessica Manhambo, a pupil at Midlands Christian College in Gweru who is also the city’s junior mayor and National Junior Council Assembly president said she was delighted that the First Lady took them through the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme.

“Trust me, this is the best programme that teaches us as girls about our culture and identity. Nowadays people are losing their culture and identity to western cultures but she taught us that we have to be proud of who we are,” she said.

“Our culture is important and I believe we can transform. Before today I thought we were a lost generation, but having someone like the First Lady gives me hope that if I can change in my young age I can make bigger changes in life.

“I think this programme is something that, as African children, we need to implement in other countries because it’s not only Zimbabwe that has lost culture, every country needs this programme.”

Addressing hundreds of junior councillors and young people, Dr Mnangagwa said interacting and addressing future leaders was a pleasure for her and that by working together across generations, the nation can create a society that values the contribution of every age group and ensure needs and aspirations of all citizens are realised.

Traditional leader Mr Goodman Mpofu, interacts with men and boys, imparting traditional values and norms during Gota/Nhanga/ixhiba organised by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls

She said the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme aims to reconnect young people with the country’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and traditional foods. The First Lady further challenged young people to concentrate on their education, uplift their families and shun behaviours that affect their future like early indulgence to sexual relationships and drugs.

“It’s important for our youth to stay rooted in their cultural norms and values as this not only strengthens their identity, but also helps curb negative influences,” she said.

“Junior councillors, you are the leaders of tomorrow, embrace the opportunities before you, stay true to your values and remember the importance of inter-generational solidarity.

“Together let us build a Zimbabwe where every age group is respected, valued and actively involved in shaping our nation’s destiny. As your mothers and fathers, we are encouraging you to behave and be morally upright,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

“Respect yourself, come up with a career that you would like to pursue. Fight for that career, obtain it. You are not yet ripe and the time is not now and not for you. We see you as children so behave as children,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa called for investment into young leaders who would drive sustainable development and progressive communities and commended the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, which hosted the two-day conference for its commitment to providing platforms for young people to actively participate in decision making.

“Wherever you go and in whatever you do, I want you to always remember where you came from and your background. I say no to peer pressure. We send you to school to learn not to have sexual relationships or to do drugs,” she said.

“You cannot have a girlfriend or boyfriend in school. It’s difficult for you to love the two, your education and being in love affairs.

“Don’t take this opportunity, which we had today for granted, remember it everywhere you go. This will keep you until you are old,” said the First Lady.

“Yes, we will go separate ways but this should be your guidance, it should guide you wherever you go. It will be very disheartening for me as a mother to hear that four, five or six have dropped out of school because of pregnancy. By embracing our traditions and customs, we can build a strong foundation for a brighter future,” she said.

Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) and a group of young people from South Korea provided entertainment, with the latter electrifying the crowd after singing a Shona gospel song, ‘Ndoda Mwari Muyamuri.”