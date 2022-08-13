First Lady takes drug abuse campaign to Mash West . . . thousands grace the event

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Mary Mliswa-Chikoka and other dignitaries join thousands of people in a march against drug and substance abuse before a soccer tournament in Kadoma yesterday. — Pictures: John Manzongo.

Tendai Rupapa–Senior Reporter

Drug abuse can lead to death and a host of challenges including paranoia, aggressiveness, hallucinations, addiction, impaired judgment, impulsiveness and loss of self-control, experts have said.

It is in this vein that health ambassador, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, took the second edition of the First Lady’s Drug Survivors Sports Tournament to Mashonaland West Province, raising awareness on the effects of drug and substance abuse.

The sports tournament is also aimed at entertaining people and turn their minds away from drug abuse.

The first edition was held in Harare and the mother of the nation is taking it countrywide as part of her vision to rid the nation of drug abuse.

Yesterday’s tournament attracted thousands of people and soccer legends like Moses Chunga, Leo Kurauzvione, Cuthbert Malajila, Joseph Zulu and Raphael Phiri, among others.

The programme ran under the theme, “Alleviate drug and substance use in Zimbabwe.”

Proceedings started with a march from the Kadoma city centre to Rimuka Stadium where the First Lady led thousands of people drawn from all the districts in the province, including drug survivors and Government officials who came in full force to support Amai Mnangagwa’s vision.

Jah Prayzah and ChillSpot Records led by Levels and DJ Fantan provided entertainment at the tournament where soccer and netball matches were played.

“Your health is my concern, say no to drugs”, “Kick off, kick out, no to drug and substance use” and “I am fighting in the war against drugs”, “Desist from peer pressure” and “Seek help, seek health” were some of the messages inscribed on banners that were waved by the marchers.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Deputy Minister of Women’s Affairs, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Jennifer Mhlanga and Agriculture Deputy Minister, Vangelis Haritatos, took part in the march.

In her address, the First Lady said her heart bled for children who were taking drugs countrywide at the expense of development.

“I am happy to be with you today where I have come to launch this programme here in Mashonaland West Province for our boys and girls who fell into the challenge of drug abuse and got addicted,” she said.

“Today, these children have made a decision to quit drugs which have affected their lives. The decision they have made, ladies and gentlemen in the communities, if we support them they can quit for good and succeed.

“As a parent, the First Lady said she came up with aim of entertaining drug survivors and remove their minds from drugs, in a process called recovery. She said she will take the programme to all provinces countrywide.

“We started this programme in Harare and I shall travel all the provinces with the aim of fighting to protect our children from intoxicating substances. These are our children, they are coming from our homes, let us stand in our rightful positions as parents teaching our children the correct path and our cultural norms and values.

“I am glad for moving with the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba Programme because in our discussions with children they say violence among parents stresses them and they end up going to friends where they take drugs in the hope of escaping from the challenges. As parents let us not do so in front of the children and in the homes we should live in peace and show the world that we are parents who are capable to counsel children even those that are not biologically ours.

“Community leaders, be they members of parliament, in the province and districts let us put our heads together with churches to help these children and see change. We need to put them in projects from where we will see the skills they have to offer so that we take them to the next level.”

Children must abstain from drugs, the First Lady said, because they lower life expectancy and affect brains.

“Some are now having mental challenges while some are now saying incoherent things, some are misbehaving and embarrassing us time and again. Some no longer bath, some no longer go back home and do not understand where they came from because of drugs. We must stay away from drugs,” she said emphatically.

Survivors of drug abuse shared information on how they got addicted in an effort to discourage other youths from taking the ruinous and fruitless path.

A 17-year-old who regretted his past, attributed his challenges to peer pressure.

“I used to be very naughty and never stayed at home,” he said. “I would always see some boys doing things I envied. They had phones but I did not know that they were actually thieves and had stolen the phones.

“I joined their group and started stealing from home until they introduced me to house breaking and robbery. We would do this after taking drugs. I later left Masvingo for Harare where I was now living and working on the streets.

“In the capital city, I met guys doing drugs and joined them again. When I got intoxicated, I would fight even older people under Dutch courage. Angel of Hope Foundation plucked me out of the mess and for that I am truly thankful. I want to thank the First Lady because today I am turning out for Angel of Hope Foundation soccer team because Amai drafted me into the team after seeing that I have potential.”

Another survivor, a 16-year-old, gave an almost similar account.

“I used to stay with my brother who was into drugs in Chinhoyi,” he said. “He always had money and good clothes which I did not have because he was a drug dealer. He then invited me to stay with him and that is how I was introduced to drugs.

“We would break into shops, houses and cut people’s pockets. We later ran away from Chinhoyi when people were hunting us down and came here in Kadoma where we started doing so again. I then met others who were into football and coaches who encouraged me to play football and I have decided to change.”

The same hymn was sung by another survivor.

“A family member introduced me to drugs. He later quit and I continued because I was now addicted. I could no longer get money to buy drugs that is when i chose to become a criminal and support my addiction. I started robbing people while armed with a knife and stealing from them.

“Angel of Hope Foundation then took me under its wings and started training me. I wish those in the streets to see the love being spread by Amai and come forward so that they change since we are the future leaders,” he said as he prepared for a soccer match.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her intervention.

“The Mashonaland West family is pleased and feels happy to welcome you here today,” she said. “This day you have remembered us and brought us a programme which if our children understand what you mean, we as parents and the communities, the tears will end. Many families are troubled by the youths of today who take drugs. Some are now mentally ill.”

A representative from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Mr Tichaona Mahachi, said drugs were ruining children countrywide.

“As a ministry we want to thank Amai for her efforts to curb drug abuse,” he said. “These intoxicating substances have destroyed children who are our future leaders. We thank the First Lady for this programme.

“To the youths, your future is in your hands and it is not easy for Amai to come and be with you raising awareness. This shows that she loves her children. We are joining Amai’s voice in saying no to drugs.”

Reasons for taking drugs were singled out as peer pressure and ecstasy, while the commonly abused drugs were guka, mbanje and crystal meth (mutoriro).

Mashonaland West Social Welfare representative, Mrs Agnes Mutowo, spoke on the need for community reintegration.

“We want to thank Dr Mnangagwa for her vision,” she said. “As the social welfare, we encourage people to embrace children who would have gone through rehabilitation back in the society and do away with stigma. If we stigmatise, it may make the survivor slide back.

“On our side, working with Amai we give them psycho-social support. We are thankful for Amai’s programmes which seeks to make children quit drugs and leave the streets where such practices are rife.”

The police’s drugs and narcotics section said they had arrested 2 718 people for drug abuse and of these, 1 827 were youths, those under the age of 35.

“We also recovered an assortment of hard drugs which include crystal meth and others with a street value of $403 702 498 which money would have been put to good use. These statistics show that youth contribute a bigger number of victims and survivors.

“We applaud the First Lady for this noble initiative of recovering and restoring humanity in our nation. We call upon parents and communities to work together with the police so as to eradicate this horrible and undesirable menace.

“Feel free to contact or supply information to the police for us to react so as to give a chance for our children to grow. Let everyone play his part,” said a police representative.

Moses Chunga shared his delight to have been part of yesterday’s programme.

“I am very happy to complement the First Lady’s gesture and I have been there since the inception of the programme as we are supporting our mother’s vision. This programme will go a long way in supporting our children because of the drug problem we have as a nation. We should rally behind the First Lady and support her very much,” the soccer legend said.

Cuthbert Malajila weighed in saying he was happy to see the First Lady playing an active role in curbing drug abuse, which was ruining children.

“The move by the First Lady emboldens some of us who have been always warning children against drugs,” he said. “The fact that Amai has come will ensure people stay away from mbanje and guka. Such programmes must be done regularly so that our people are made aware and are always reminded about it. The move taken by Dr Mnangagwa is highly commendable.”

Malajila said he had seen some young players with great potential in yesterday’s match despite having taken drugs in the past.

Mukudzei Mukombe, popularly known as Jah Prayzah, said people needed to stay away from drugs.

“This is the time to say if you are a good friend to your colleague, you should speak out when you see them taking drugs,” he said. “All these challenges start in friendships and I am hopeful that today people who looked forward to taking drugs will change their minds.

“We are thankful Amai, our mother, for the programme of this nature. thank you for reminding children to grow up in the correct way.”

Curtain raisers for yesterday’s match were Jairos Jiri visually impaired students.

The Angel of Hope Foundation soccer team later played against Chegutu Boys and scored its first goal in the first five minutes. They emerged winners after leading 1-0.

There was also women’s soccer where Angel of Hope Foundation girls played Sanyati Urban girls and the match ended 1-0 in favour of the foundation.

In netball, Angel of Hope Foundation beat Chegutu 9-4.

All teams that played and officials were presented with medals by the First Lady while the teams that won received trophies.