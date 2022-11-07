First Lady invited to Iran by her counterpart . . . talks over betterment of women, girl child

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who was invited by her Iranian counterpart First Lady Dr Jamileh Alamolda is welcomed in Tehran, Iran on Friday. - Pictures: John Manzongo

Tendai Rupapa in TEHRAN, Iran

IRAN’s First Lady Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda on Saturday rolled out the red carpet for her counterpart Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, where the two exchanged notes on various issues including education, health, women empowerment, gender equality and efforts to curb gender-based violence (GBV).

The First Lady was invited to Iran by Dr Alamolhoda in recognition of her philanthropic work and to discuss possible areas of cooperation.

Amai Mnangagwa’s philanthropy has captured the imagination of the world and is transforming the lives of many people in Zimbabwe.

Iran and Zimbabwe enjoy cordial relations and the invitation afforded the two First Ladies an opportunity to have a heart-to-heart discussion on various issues as mothers of their nations.

Dr Mnangagwa arrived here on Friday and was received in Tehran by several Iranian government officials.

Her host expressed gratitude to Dr Mnangagwa for accepting her invitation, expressing her willingness to work with her for the betterment of women and the girl-child.

Dr Alamolhoda was elated by the First Lady’s visit to Iran and indicated that there is potential for them to cooperate for the betterment of women and enhance the work Amai Mnangagwa is doing through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

“Working together, we strive for the betterment of women and children in regards to education and their social status.

“There is need for Iran and Zimbabwe to work together in areas of education, agriculture and in the fight against gender-based violence. We need to find solutions and resolutions to social problems affecting women and girls,” said Dr Alamolhoda.

The betterment of women, the Iranian First Lady emphasised, leads to the betterment of the whole country, hence the need to prioritise gender equality.

Dr Mnangagwa said the invitation to Iran meant a lot for her family and the nation at large.

She briefly chronicled the work she does in the country.

“The invitation and engagement will show what women do for their countries as mothers.

“The relationship and cooperation between the two countries must be strengthened. Zimbabwe and Iran are both affected by sanctions and despite that, we can remain united, work together and visiting each other for exchange programmes.

“Looking at the issues of women in Zimbabwe, I have done a lot to help advocate issues concerning families, the way they live, their health. I am also working with women in agriculture and in tourism,” she said.

As the health ambassador and patron for environment and tourism, Dr Mnangagwa said she was helping and advocating for women to succeed in health, agriculture and tourism.

Amai also spoke about her programme to mentor the girl child through her educative Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba initiative, which is encouraging the girl child to be educated and be decision-makers in boardrooms.

Amai Mnangagwa said she is also encouraging women to take leadership positions and not to confine themselves in the kitchen.

“Talking of gender equality, our Government has put women in positions to be legislators, ministers, Ministers of State, councillors, among many other positions. The private sector is also placing women in leadership positions and being decision-makers.

“My vision is to see women pursuing their education. In a bid to not leave anyone behind, especially the rural women, my Angel of Hope Foundation partnered a local university, Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), where people are studying short courses for free.

“By doing so, the women will be able to manage their small businesses. I am also encouraging rural women and the girl-child to be involved in self-help projects working together, thus bringing unity and development in their areas. Women are hard workers and given opportunities, they can do it,” she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said many children, especially the girl-child, dropped out of schools during the Covid-19 lockdown because of various reasons, including pregnancies.

“I introduced income-generating projects for these teen mothers and this is helping them to fend for their children and to go back to school.

“As a mother, I introduced feeding scheme in schools to ensure no child drops out of school because of hunger, because in our country rainfall is erratic. I visit schools, personally cook for the pupils and serve them food.”

On health, she spoke about how she is spearheading awareness campaigns for diseases, including Covid-19, cervical and breast cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

She further spoke about how she launched the National Human Papiloma Virus (HPV) vaccination, which led to the vaccination of 800 000 school-going girls to assist fight against cancer.

Dr Alamolhoda said her country had resources which could work in Zimbabwe’s favour.

“With our facilities and equipment, we can be able to help you in Zimbabwe. I hope that in all your upcoming meetings here with other officials, MoUs will be signed and help given to Zimbabwe for the betterment of your people.

“I am confident that your meetings would come to fruitful conclusions, making unity between the two countries. We can use our experiences to overcome our challenges,” she said.

Amai Mnangagwa extended an invitation to the Iranian First Lady and her family to visit Zimbabwe, and she accepted.

After the meeting, Dr Alamolhoda accompanied Dr Mnangagwa on a tour of the exhibition of achievements of Iranian women in the field of new technologies.

There, Amai Mnangagwa met women who are into manufacturing of cardiac medical equipment.

The CEO of Avecinna Company, Mrs Maryam Ghassemi, took Dr Mnangagwa through the various equipment they make and expressed interest to work with her.

The company’s products include cardiac stress test, cardiac rehabilitation telemetry systems, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, electrocardiograph machine, defibrillator monitor and disposable chest electrode.

The First Lady also met with women who are manufacturing ultrasonic smart air purifiers.

Representing the company, Ms Setareh Pourshargh said their devices can purify the air of all closed spaces and public vehicles with the nano-filtering that is built into it.

She said it can also clean the air in places where the air is polluted or infected.

Dr Mnangagwa also met with Ms Hoda Mollabagher, the representative of Amatis Ara Shimi company, which manufactures solutions called Phenolphtahlein solution that can detect acid levels of colon cancer.

The chemical is sprayed on human waste where it indicates whether or not one has colon cancer.

Many other companies were also showcasing various products and herbal remedies extracted from natural plants.

The day ended with a dinner hosted in honour of Dr Mnangagwa by her host Dr Alamolhoda.