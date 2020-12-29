First Family helps with Covid-19 tests

Herald Reporter

Journalists and Government officials who attended a workshop in Gweru two weeks ago and interacted with the late Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary general, Foster Dongozi, who died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, have been tested.

The First Family facilitated the testing.

The workshop was on the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and the agenda of the recently launched National Development Strategy 1.

Director of Media Services in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi yesterday confirmed the First Family’s intervention.

“On hearing that Dongozi who attended a journalists’ workshop passed on, the First Family wanted to hear what assistance had been given to the participants and directed that Government creates conditions for testing and screening throughout the country,” said Dr Mutambudzi.

Dongozi died after complaining of shortness of breath and post-mortem results showed he succumbed to Covid-19, which is now spreading fast in the country in the second spike with over 100 new cases reported almost daily.

He was buried on Saturday at his rural home in Sanyati.