FIFA unveil four-member Normalisation Committee for ZIFA

DONE AND DUSTED... Former Dynamos chairman Lincoln Mutasa (left) receives a branded t-shirt from FIFA Head of Development in Africa Solomon Mudege at the unveiling of the ZIFA Normalisation Committee in Harare. :- Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

FIFA have unveiled a four-member normalisation committee that will run the affairs of ZIFA for the next 12 months.

This follows the lifting of the suspension of Zimbabwe from the international football fora.

With the revocation of the suspension, the Warriors will be in the draw for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers tomorrow.

FIFA Head of development programs in Africa Solomon Mudege this morning unveiled former Dynamos boss Lincoln Mutasa as the chairman of the normalisation committee.

Mutasa will work with ex-Mighty Warriors player and coach Rosemary Mugadza, ex-Highlanders player Sikhumbuzo Ndebele and lawyer Nyasha Sanyamandwe.