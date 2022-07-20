Female Open Prison celebrates first anniversary . . .as First Lady opens new clinic

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa who is also Marondera Female Open Prison patron unveils a plaque to officially open Marondera Female Open Prison clinic which was constructed through collective efforts of Angel of Hope Foundation and its partners among them TelOne yesterday.

Tendai Rupapa in MARONDERA

A clinic opened its doors at Marondera Female Open Prison yesterday, coinciding with the institution’s first anniversary celebrations, courtesy of the collective efforts of its patron Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation and its various partners including TelOne.

Dr Mnangagwa, who spearheaded the opening of the prison last year, was appointed the Patron of the Zimbabwe Female Open Prison Foundation Trust, in recognition of her mission to uplift and empower the country’s women.

The modern facility, which boasts a maternity wing, delivery room, post-natal ward, a pharmacy as well as treatment and consultation rooms, will cater for inmates and nearby communities.

The completion of the clinic adds to the beauty of the open prison, which is the only such facility in the Sadc region and has made Zimbabwe the envy of her neighbours who are trooping here in droves to take notes.

In her remarks at the grand occasion, where she officially opened the clinic, Dr Mnangagwa, who is the country’s health ambassador, said she had witnessed a number of developments courtesy of collective efforts extended towards alleviating the struggles of women behind bars and one such noble result of the efforts was the construction of the open prison clinic.

The mother of the nation chronicled the journey of the open prison from the ground-breaking ceremony to date.

“It was not an easy journey but given the commitment and passion from both the ZPCS family and stakeholders, we are here today to celebrate its first anniversary. Indeed such an achievement will for a long time be engraved in the hearts of those that are going to benefit from your kind initiative and generosity.

“Today as we celebrate this first anniversary of this institution which incidentally is the first of its kind in the Sadc region, I am glad to note that upon its official opening it took on board inmates from three Mashonaland provinces namely Mashonaland Central, East and West but now it is housing inmates from as far as Matabeleland and Masvingo provinces. To me this is an indication that this open prison is a shelter to all regardless of the province they come from,” she said.

She thanked TelOne for being proactive in the mobilisation of required resources towards the clinic’s construction.

“Construction of this health facility has come at the right time given that there was no community clinic in this area. Its establishment will therefore provide the much-needed healthcare services to the inmates as well as to patients from the local or surrounding community. However, may it be noted that there is still need for the clinic to be furnished with medicines among other requirements so that it continues to serve its purpose. It is from this reasoning that I implore for continuous stakeholders support on stocking the clinic so that it serves its constituents as required.”

Amai Mnangagwa said she was glad to mention the benchmarking visits that were conducted during the first quarter of this year by the commissioner and director general from Botswana and Mozambique.

“I say well done to Commissioner-General MCN Chihobvu and the ZPCS family and obviously not forgetting the exceptional support received from various stakeholders towards the establishment of our gem which we now call Marondera Female Open Prison.”

Marondera Female Open Prison’s existence, the First Lady said, served as the continuous link between women and the outside world.

“In spite of their past transgressions, they also deserve the rights to associate with their families and friends while serving their sentences. As such this institution serves as a conducive environment towards maintaining family bonds and fabric which are the main agents of socialisation,” Amai Mnangagwa said.

She said inmates from the facility had also graduated from courses offered between Angel of Hope Foundation and Zimbabwe Open University.

She implored ZPCS to continuously pursue concepts aimed at correcting and modifying the behaviour of inmates for their successful reintegration back into society upon their discharge.

ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu, described the opening of the clinic as a milestone when it comes to accessing health services by both inmates and those from the surrounding community.

“The construction of the clinic bears testimony to the achievements that are made through collective efforts, teamwork and unity of purpose. True to His Excellency’s sentiments that, ‘Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo, the combined efforts of our valued stakeholders and citizens have not only witnessed the official opening of the clinic at this institution but has also led to today’s convergence where we are celebrating the first anniversary on the establishment of Marondera Open Prison,” he said in a speech read on his behalf by Deputy Commissioner-General Christine Manhivi.

Comm-Gen Chihobvu chronicled the history of the open prison and acknowledged the First Lady’s active involvement in programmes leading to its success.

“Allow me to mention that this institution was officially opened on the 2nd of June 2021. Allow me to acknowledge the progress that has been made on the establishment of this institution courtesy of our mother, the First Lady whose initiative and support birthed the Marondera Female Open Prison. As we celebrate this special day, let us continue remembering that the women at this institution, including other women who are incarcerated across all the provinces, still require our collective support for their upkeep,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Dingumuzi Phuti hailed Dr Mnangagwa’s existing partnership with ZPCS and her initiatives.

“I am happy that through TelOne we have been able to complement this drive by delivering a health services facility. The progress that I have witnessed here today is most pleasing especially as it depicts how collaborative effort can easily help us to rebuild and move our country forward. I am most humbled by the leadership that the First Lady continues to show. Without your passion and effort Amai, all of us could have been looking elsewhere and not thinking about the plight of the female inmates who I am told have been without an open prison.

“Indeed, my commendation to you on all your efforts. To the Zimbabwe prisons and correctional service and the female open prison board, I say congratulations for the development and all the hard work that we have witnessed. It is delightful to be part of initiatives that will live beyond the moment and will continue to impact generations to come,” he said.

Chief Correctional Officer Jubilee Madenga, who is the officer-in-charge of Marondera Open Prison, was on cloud nine and expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her regular interventions as patron of the open prison.

“Being our patron and health ambassador, she helped us get her Angel of Hope Foundation and its partners to build this clinic. This was a good move because our women would go to Marondera for health services but this now will no longer be the case. Women will benefit immensely as you know that as women grow, they are susceptible to many diseases. As a prison it is no longer as expensive as it was in the past when we incurred costs taking our inmates to Marondera for treatment. The clinic will also be of great benefit to the surrounding community,” she said.

An inmate at the open prison said she was at a loss for words for the love that was being extended to them by the First Lady despite their past mistakes.

“I am very thankful for the love that our mother continues to pour on us despite our past mistakes. She gives us a deep sense of belonging and promised to repay her with good deeds. May God richly bless her and impart her with wisdom to continue with her well-thought-out programmes,” the inmate said while on the verge of tears.

The mother of the nation donated Boer goats to the prison for projects.

She also donated an assortment of foodstuffs that include rice and mealie-meal.

The First Lady is a hands on person and a woman of her word. When she officially opened the female open prison, she promised to assist the institution with what they required and this is what she is doing.