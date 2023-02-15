Female body of a hit and run victim unclaimed since October last year

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

The body of a woman, who was fatally hit by a car while crossing Harare-Mukumbura Road at around midnight on October 22, last year remains unclaimed.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the body is not yet identified.

“It was a hit and run accident that happened at 92-kilometre peg along the Harare-Mukumbura Road at around 0020.

“The woman died on the spot. She was medium built, approximately 1, 6 metres tall and brown in complexion.

“She had short hair and was wearing faded jeans, a black top and a khaki jacket,” he said.

Inspector Mundembe said the body was taken to Bindura Hospital where it has been held since October last year.

No relatives or friends has come forward, said Insp Mundembe.

Insp Mundembe said police is appealing to people who are missing their female relative or friend to come forward and identify the body.