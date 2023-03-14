FC Platinum, Herentals ruling on today

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

THE case in which Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum are accused of using an ineligible player Juan Mutudza is set for hearing today.

The Zvishavane club was hauled before the ZIFA Player Status Committee by Herentals who accuse them of using Mutudza with the Students alleging the latter had a running contract with them at the time he joined Norman Mapeza’s charges.

And the case has taken forever to be heard with FC Platinum submitting fresh heads of argument last week forcing the matter to be shelved for the umpteenth time.

But it could finally be heard today with FC Platinum and Dynamos both standing in the accused box as the latter are also alleged to have fraudulently cleared Mutudza before he signed for the miners.