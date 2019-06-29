Fake O-Level certificate lands man in soup

A Harare man appeared in court this week on allegations of forging a Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) O-level certificate to secure a job at OK Zimbabwe.

Malven Nyanga (39) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Learnmore Mapiye charged with contravening section 35 (e) of the ZIMSEC Act.
Nyanga was freed on $150 bail and will be back in court on June 28.

Sometime in May 2018, Nyanga tendered to OK Zimbabwe Limited Head Office an application for a post of Sawman cutter and attached among other documents, forged Zimsec Ordinary Level certificates which purported that he had written the November 1997 examinations at Nyamaru Secondary School, yet he never sat for the said examination.

As a result of the misrepresentation, Nyanga got the job and worked for OK Zimbabwe Limited from August 18, 2018 to March 31, 2019 when he resigned.

