Executive dendera, rhumba night

Arts Correspondent

Suluman Chimbetu tonight teams up with Diamond Musica to unleash his dendera hits to fans that are in love with the genre.

Sulu becomes another musician to join the rhumba nights at Food Nest where Diamond Musica performs every Friday. Last week the group hosted reggae musician Mannex in a show that was an exciting marriage of genres.

Tonight’s show has been dubbed “Executive Dendera and Rhumba Night” and fans from both genres are likely to have a memorable night.

Sulu and Diamond Musica have collaborated on a song titled “Amai” that was recorded a couple of years ago and they will rekindle their joint effort tonight. The dendera musician said the show will be a time to sample new music.

“We are finalising our album and it will be great to sample new songs. It is great to work with Diamond Musica. They have an interesting section of fans and we have worked together before. People should come and have fun at the show,” said Sulu.

Diamond Musica is known for serenading fans with classic rhumba beats that have kept the group active for many years.

The group’s selections alternate between slow soothing beats and fast-paced hits that usually send fans to the dance floor. Diamond Musica leader Pitshou Lumiere said they have a special selection for the show.

“This is an upmarket venue and we know the type of music that the patrons want. We have performed for different crowds and we package each show according to the needs of our target fans.

“There is a special selection for people at Food Nest and they should come and feel rhumba vibes for mature people,” said Pitshou.

He said their joint show with Sulu will give them an added advantage.

“Sulu is a good musician. He has a huge fan base and we are glad to have him at the show. He has the energy and I know it will be a night to remember. It will be a night to show some crazy dances and serious energy. We will do our collaboration ‘Amai’ with him on stage,” said Pitshou.