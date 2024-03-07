Ex-Zhakata vocalist yearns for acceptance

Arts Reporter

After ditching Leonard “Karikoga” Zhakata’s camp in 2019 to try his luck as a solo musician, Gibson “Spaghetti” Chisoni did not find the going easy.

A close ally and confidante of Zhakata, Spaghetti was once seen as a traitor by those who follow Zhakata’s music.

Although Zhakata and Spaghetti claimed they had parted ways amicably, ZORA music cadres – as the veteran lyricist’s fans are fondly known – have still had not forgiven him. Zhakata calls his music Zimbabwe Original Rhythms of Africa (ZORA).

Spaghetti, who was Zhakata’s backing vocalist and choreographer, insisted he would not throw in the towel.

The Shamva-bred singer has just released his third album titled “Bvuma Kufushirwa”, which gives hope to those in despair.

Spaghetti says the album is based on his true story where he has faced the wrath of some who want to see him fall.

His album carries eight tracks, namely “Kusimba Kwesimbi”, “Spenda Mari”, which features Tryson Chimbetu, “Madhanzi Manyama”, “Tsananguro”, “Never Give Up”, “Ulari”, “Dofo Rerudo” and “Musoro Bhangu”.

It was recorded at Dubz Mastang Studios and mixed by veteran producer Bothwell Nyamhondera.

A polished album in all departments – mixing, engineering and arrangement – Spaghetti begs fans to accept him, especially die-hard ZORA cadres who have been viewinghim for a traitor.

“My prayer is for people to accept me and forgive my past, I have wronged them by leaving Zhakata,” he said.

“We are still in good books with the Bishop (Zhakata) and it’s sad when people want to create unnecessary tension between us.

“He was my mentor who plucked me from Shamva and took me to his house and looked after me, but in life we ought to grow and move on.”

Spaghetti, who has since assembled his band from scratch, believes he is evolving with each project.

“When I recorded my first album ‘Sora Rekapinga’ in 2019, I sounded like my former boss, but I realised I needed to be my own to avoid criticism from Zhakata’s fans,” he said.

“I then found my groove on the second album ‘Tungidza Moyo’ and of course in this latest offering. Of course, I was inspired by Zhakata, but I think people now need to trust me as my own man.”

The versatile entertainer, who can dance, sing and play the guitar, was optimistic his creativity will take him places.

“The current showbiz setup requires people to think outside the box to win the hearts of fans,” said Spaghetti.

“In my case, I am also experimenting with new sounds and beats which appeal to current generation.

“I have also tried my hand at Afro beats and it is coming out well. I do all this to be able to capture the hearts of many people.”

Like most artistes who left top bands to start their projects, Spaghetti believes that criticism will make him strong.

“I have realised that there is a need for me to be strong and be my own man,” he said.

“All the people who have assembled their groups after leaving household names did not get it on a silver platter. At some point, artistes in my shoes almost quit, but in my case, I won’t.”