Nqobile Bhebhe in VICTORIA FALLS

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s philosophy of “leaving no one and no place behind” is fast gaining continental traction with his counterparts calling for collective digital transformation of the continent to ensure Africa’s prosperity.

Heads of State who attended the official opening of the 6th edition of Transform Africa Summit here on Wednesday punctuated their addresses with the need to take everyone on board by embracing technology.

The call resonates perfectly with President Mnangagwa’s pholisophy.

Five Heads of State took turns to implore the continent to embrace technology to spur Africa’s economic growth.

They said Africa can no longer afford to be left behind but has to “leapfrog” its progress by taking advantage of technology.

The summit, which is being held in Zimbabwe for the first time, was attended by Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, King Mswati III of Eswatini, and leaders from key world bodies.

The summit is running under the theme: “Connect, Innovate, and Transform.” The previous five editions were all held in Rwanda.

In his address, President Chakwera acknowledged that the development of the continent has been delayed and derailed throughout history.

He noted that at one time, it was delayed by the continent’s detachment from the rest of the world, which deprived it of new ideas and innovations for economic progress.

“At other times, it has been delayed by superstitions that resist new inventions and solutions that threaten old ideas,” President Chakwera told delegates.

He added that decades of colonial occupation, as foreign nations from the West scrambled for Africa’s resources and used them to develop their industries while leaving Africa underdeveloped, also played a huge role whose effects are still being felt today.

The result of all this is that Africa has been left behind, an aspect that Zimbabwe through President Mnangagwa is making frantic efforts to rectify by implementing the “leaving no one and no place behind” philosophy.

Said President Chakwera: “We have been left behind in agricultural production, in standards of education, in tourism, in mining, in health, in security, in infrastructure development, in trade, and many other sectors.

“I submit to you that we have been left behind so much that we will never catch up if our approach is to take the same path as those nations that are hundreds of years ahead of us in development.”

In offering solutions, he said, there is a need to adopt strategic “shortcuts”.

“In any race, if you are too far behind your competitors who started the race long before you, the only way to have a fighting chance is to abandon the racing track and take a shortcut.

“ And so when it comes to the socio-economic development of Africa, the only way for us to catch up is to take a shortcut, and the only shortcut available to us now are technologies that allow us to go digital in every sector of our economy.”

Adding his voice to the need for the continent to adopt technology was King Mswati III of eSwatini who said now is the time for Africa to focus on technology as a vehicle that can enhance development that bridges the digital divide with the West.

“We now live in an exciting time where the world is transforming at an unprecedented pace, the rate of technology development is fast and Africa should not be left behind,” he said.

“As we move forward, we must embrace digital transformation if we hope to get a better future for ourselves and generations to come in our beloved continent. Africa has to be united for us to promote the Africa we want as espoused in the 2063 Agenda.”

The King added that in today’s world, digital infrastructure and connectivity are vital to the success of business.

He stressed the need for a united front for the continent to fully achieve digital transformation.

“We need to share technology such that when African countries come together and work towards a common goal, they can achieve more than they would as separate countries.

“The continent’s digital transformation is not an individual effort, but a collective effort that requires every citizen to play a part. African governments should craft enabling policies that promote investment towards building the Africa we want,” King Mswati III said.

“A united Africa can create a more stable and secure environment that encourages investment, job creation, and economic growth. It can also lead to increased political power and influence on the global stage.”

To step up digital transformation on the continent, President Kagame said everyone has to be connected to affordable broadband internet and also be able to have a smart device.

Mobile broadband penetration has been spreading rapidly, but more than 60 percent of Africans who have access don’t use it.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa noted that partnerships are essential for Africa to leap forward and build capabilities in science and technology.

Equally, said President Mnangagwa, the continent must seamlessly integrate the frontier of science and technology with the unique needs and strategic socio-­economic development goals of Africa.

“Collectively, let us leverage on this noble Transform Africa initiative to accelerate the achievement of Africa’s Agenda 2063, ICT aspirations, and the Sustainable Development Goals, leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

Close to 3 000 delegates from over 100 countries are attending the three-day high-level summit whose focus is on the digital transformation of the African continent.

The summit is Africa’s leading annual forum bringing together global and regional leaders as well as digital experts to collaborate on new ways of shaping, accelerating, and sustaining Africa’s ongoing digital revolution.

Zimbabwe won the bid to host the summit because it is an active member that is leading the continental Agri-Tech blueprint.