Embassy of Palestine partners learning institutions

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

THE Embassy of Palestine in Zimbabwe has partnered with learning institutions to exchange information about the Zimbabwean and Palestinian struggle through the establishment of the Palestine Press Club.

The Palestine Press Club was established at the Zimbabwe Open University campus in Harare and the Harare Polytechnic College and it is expected to spread to other learning institutions across the country.

In an interview, the Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri said the Press Club was aimed at strengthening the existing relations between Zimbabwe and Palestine through information exchange.

“We have launched the Palestine press club in Zimbabwe. It is in cooperation with the Zimbabwe Open University and Harare Polytechnic College to present a good opportunity to interact with journalism students here in Zimbabwe and also to open information about Palestine and what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

“Nowadays the solidarity activities everywhere with the Palestinian people are against the Israeli apartheid occupation and the double standards. We feel that this kind of project brings us together as Palestinians and Zimbabweans especially, we consider ourselves victims of the double standards,” he said.

Ambassador Almassri said Zimbabwe was one of the main victims of the double standards in Africa affected by illegal sanctions imposed by some Western countries.

“We have a very clear position in Palestine against these sanctions and we consider it as a collective punishment,” he said.

“As we receive great solidarity from our comrades here, the Government, the leadership of President Mnangagwa and the Zanu PF party, Zimbabwe has got the same solidarity from our people, leadership and political parties against the illegal sanctions. What is happening in Palestine about the genocide gives us a clear indication or idea about how the colonial powers are running their policies.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip nowadays is a scandal not for Israel only but for the countries that supported Israel with weapons and political and diplomatic support to kill our children, women and civilians while destroying our infrastructure. We highly appreciate the solidarity messages from the public society and the party here in Harare, it is connected to the principle of Zimbabwe that is maintained by the Zanu PF party.”