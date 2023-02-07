EMA issues VET department with Prohibition Order

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in Mashonaland West province has expressed disquiet over the method being used by the Department of Veterinary Services to destroy cattle found being moved illegally.

This comes after the VET department burnt 10 cattle using tyres in the presence of police details on Saturday.

The herd was being moved illegally from Zvimba to Makonde district.

The Agency (EMA) warned the VET department from burning confiscated cattle using tyres and other substances that are harmful to the atmosphere.

EMA provincial spokesperson, Mr Munyaradzi Nhariswa said while the move is aimed at controlling the surge of livestock-related diseases, the act by VET was a violation of the country’s statutes in relation to environmental management.