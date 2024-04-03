Eight rustlers arrested, 41 cattle recovered

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

Crime Reporter

EIGHT suspected cattle rustlers, including three women, have been arrested in Kadoma area and police recovered 41 cattle during a crackdown against stock theft.

Of the four arrested, two of them were a man and his son who were targeting farmers in and around Kadoma.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were still in progress.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Francis Masvora aged 54 and Takudzwa Masvora aged 26 in connection with a spate of stock theft cases in which the suspects stole 28 cattle in and around Turf Area, Kadoma from January 2023 to February 2024,” he said.

On March 27, 2024, a police crack team acted on a tip off and raided the two stock theft suspects at their house in Eiffel Flats, Kadoma. “Investigations carried out by the police established that the suspects owned 15 cattle which they failed to account for. The arrest of the two suspects led to the recovery of eight cows, four heifers, one bull and two calves from the suspects’ kraal, which were all positively identified by five complainants.

“Further investigations carried out by the police led to the recovery of 13 cattle which were sold to five buyers. The value of the recovered 28 cattle is US$14 000,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

In another case but in the same area, police in Kadoma arrested Munashe Mugova (23) and Julius Hlanayi (23) in connection with stock theft on March 16 at Pamene Farm, Kadoma in which two heifers were stolen.

Acting on information, police raided the suspects’ plot but the two suspects ran away leaving 13 cattle in the kraal.

“Two heifers were positively identified by their owner and were subsequently recovered. Investigations by the police unearthed that 11 cattle were suspected to have been stolen and were handed over to the local headman for safekeeping awaiting identification by their rightful owners.

“On March 28, the police acted on received information and conducted a raid at the suspects’ plot in Pamene Farm, Kadoma leading to their arrest,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, on March 30, police in Chakari arrested a meat vendor, Tawanda Musongeya (38), at his house at Meldon Ace Mine Compound.

Police conducted a search at his house leading to the recovery of beef amounting to a full carcass.

The suspect implicated his brother Hardlife Musongeya and his brother-in-law Praise Mboni as his accomplices who fled their homestead after seeing the police.

Investigations carried out by the police revealed that the three assigned their wives Tirevel Jacob (32), Kudzanai Salimu (19) and Noster Simon (34) to sell the meat around Dalny Compound, Chakari. The wives were also arrested.

Tawanda Musongeya led the police to Kabhanga grazing land for indications, where the police established that the suspects stole and slaughtered cattle in Mukamba Area, Chakari.

At the scene, police recovered one brown hornless cow head, four hooves, offal and one brown hide.

Police also noticed four decomposed brown cattle heads and one decomposed black cow head which were about 15 metres away from the scene.

The police are now appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the two outstanding stock theft suspects, Hardlife Musongeya (25) and Praise Mboni (28) who are being sought in connection with this case.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station or contact our National Complaints desk at (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.