Education 5.0 in action: Graduates set up electrical company

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu-Bulawayo Bureau

EMPOWERED by Education 5.0, two graduates of Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College, Stephen Magumise (26) and Anxious Ncube (27), have turned their studies into a successful electrical solutions company, Magcube Electricals, serving Gwanda.

Their company name, a combination of their surnames, aligns with a next-generation power bank boasting super-charged device capabilities.

Fuelled by the Education 5.0 model’s emphasis on entrepreneurship, the young men, who registered their company in December 2021, credit their innovative spirit to this national development initiative.

Heritage Based Education 5.0, a cornerstone of Vision 2030 achievement, equips graduates with the skills to become self-made contributors.

Magumise, the mastermind behind the business, partnered with Ncube to offer a comprehensive range of electrical services.

Their expertise covers power line construction, house wiring, solar panel installation and maintenance, transformer upkeep, substation construction, and power line maintenance.

Their clientele includes mining companies and institutions in and around the town.

Magcube Electricals’ achievements include being named Construction Company of the Year at the Sundrive Coalition 2023 Matabeleland South Business Summit and Awards ceremony.

Magumise himself received recognition as one of the top 30 influencers in Matabeleland South.

“My love for electrical engineering developed when I visited my brother who is an engineer during the school holidays while I was in Form Four. I used to see him doing his work and I immediately knew that was the profession I wanted to pursue.

“I have had to conquer a lot of challenges to get to where I am. I grew up in the rural areas in Hwedza and we had to walk up to 18km to and from school. This made it difficult for me to study and I had to repeat my O-Levels. I believe that had my circumstances been better I was going to do better in school,” he said.

Driven by passion, Magumise’s journey to electrical engineering wasn’t linear.

After O-Levels, he honed his agricultural skills with his uncle.

Despite this detour, his love for electrical engineering remained constant. College applications proved challenging due to multiple O-Level sittings, but he persevered.

A turning point arrived in 2019 with a general hand position at Zesa.

While clearing land for power lines, Magumise absorbed knowledge by observing the electrical work firsthand.

This practical experience fueled his determination, leading him to enroll at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic College in 2020 for a National Certificate in Electrical Power Engineering.

“When I started studying, my main goal was to register my company. The focus of the Education 5.0 model motivated me to be innovative and use the skills I had acquired to start my own thing. I then partnered with Anxious Ncube,” he said.

Following their dream, Magumise and Ncube faced hurdles in registering their company as students. Every cent saved from their allowances went towards the registration fee.

While pursuing their electrical engineering qualifications, Ncube embarked on a National Diploma, and Magumise tackled the certificate level.

“When I finished my certificate level I had a hard time getting a job. I got a contract for three months and stayed for a year without working until I decided to go back to school. I knew the difficulty of securing any job and that’s why I grabbed the opportunity of starting our own company.

“I think it’s important for graduates to focus more on establishing their businesses as this can be the solution to the country’s employment challenges. At the same time, it will develop the economy,” he said.

Ncube envisions a future where Magcube Electricals employs hundreds of young people.

Presently, they hire former JMN Polytechnic students, bringing on around 15 personnel per project. Their next step? Opening a shop to provide top-notch electrical supplies.

Zimbabwe’s Education 5.0 initiative arose from a national desire to move beyond the limitations of Education 3.0 and propel the country towards industrialisation and modernisation.

This shift from theory-based learning to a practical approach equips students with the skills necessary to drive industrial growth and achieve Vision 2030.